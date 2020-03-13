fbpx
Police Accountability Board opens search for executive director

By: Bennett Loudon March 13, 2020 0

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB) is seeking candidates for its executive director position. This is a highly visible, executive-level position responsible for the management and oversight of the Police Accountability Board activities, according to a news release from city officials. The PAB is responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct by uniformed members of the Rochester Police Department. The ...

