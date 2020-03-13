fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Foreclosure: CIT Bank N.A. v. Schiffman

Second Circuit – Foreclosure: CIT Bank N.A. v. Schiffman

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Foreclosure New York State pre-foreclosure filing requirements CIT Bank N.A. v. Schiffman 18-3287 Judges Katzmann, Lynch, and Kaplan Background: The defendants appealed from the adopting the report and recommendation of a magistrate judge and granting summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff-counter-defendant-appellee in a foreclosure action against the defendants-counter-claimants-appellants. The defendants argue ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo