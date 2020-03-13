fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Hobbs Act: United States v. Silver

Second Circuit – Hobbs Act: United States v. Silver

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Hobbs Act Honest services fraud – Jury instruction – Meeting of the minds – Nonspecific promise United States v. Silver 18-2380 Judges Wesley, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of honest services mail fraud, honest services wire fraud, and Hobbs Act extortion and money laundering. He argues that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo