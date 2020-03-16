fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / D.C. start-up uses technology and data to help police stop human trafficking

D.C. start-up uses technology and data to help police stop human trafficking

By: The Washington Post MICHAEL J. GAYNOR March 16, 2020 0

In late 2013, acting on a community tip, police detectives in Delaware began investigating massage parlors operated by a man named Da Zhong Wang. They were suspected fronts for prostitution and human trafficking. After a sting operation, police arrested Wang in December 2014 on charges of promoting and permitting prostitution. He pleaded guilty to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo