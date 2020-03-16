fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Appellate review: People v. Bell-Bradley

Fourth Department – Appellate review: People v. Bell-Bradley

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Appellate review Sentencing – Outside documentation and evidence People v. Bell-Bradley KA 17-01150 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of grand larceny arguing that the court improperly sentenced him as a second felony offender because the predicate conviction, a federal conviction of bank robbery, is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo