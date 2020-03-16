fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Bloodworth

Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Bloodworth

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence Relevance – Connection to robbery People v. Bloodworth KA 18-00170 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery. He argues that it was in error for the court to admit into evidence a black knit hat and a blue latex glove as such evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo