Fourth Department – Prenuptial agreement: Brady v. Brady

Fourth Department – Prenuptial agreement: Brady v. Brady

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prenuptial agreement Consideration – Enforceability Brady v. Brady CA 19-01273 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The plaintiff husband commenced an action seeking a divorce and a declaration regarding the parties’ rights to their separate property in accordance with their prenuptial agreement. The defendant wife filed an amended answer asserting ...

