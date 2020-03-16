fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019

March 16, 2020

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BEAMAN, BRANDEN 38 ANGLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 COTE, JAMES T 57 PENBROOKE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 HARRIS, JACOB 16 MOUL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BRIGGS, CLIFFORD 21 PRESCOTT STREET, ROCHESTER ...

