Home / News / Justice in Herkimer County resigns

Justice in Herkimer County resigns

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

A town justice in Herkimer County has resigned as the result of an investigation of wrongdoing. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Monday announced that Manheim Town Justice Douglas E. Gardner resigned while as a result of formal disciplinary charges for: Mishandling court funds resulting in a deficiency of almost $1,300, and driving ...

