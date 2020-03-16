fbpx
Police Accountability Board cancels meetings

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

In an effort to follow health officials’ guidance on social distancing to avoid spread of the coronavirus the Rochester Police Accountability Board will postpone all meetings until further notice. Previously noticed meetings on March 19 and 26 have been cancelled. Since beginning their meetings in January, the PAB has elected officers, finalized bylaws, completed the job description ...

