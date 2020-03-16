fbpx
Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Smith

Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Smith

March 16, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Violation of supervised release – Procedural reasonableness United States v. Smith 17-3930 Judges Wesley, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The defendant challenged the procedural and substantive reasonableness of his sentence upon violation of supervised release. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that a district court is not required to complete a ...

