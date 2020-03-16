fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Weapon case dismissed over insufficient grounds for search

Weapon case dismissed over insufficient grounds for search

By: Louis B. Cristo March 16, 2020 0

A state appellate court has dismissed a weapon case because police did not have a legal reason for the search that uncovered the gun. Ricky P. Wallace, 58, was convicted in December 2015 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and sentenced to up to seven years in state prison by acting Monroe County Court Judge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo