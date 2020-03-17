fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 3, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 3, 2020                    55 14420 CUMMINGS, LARRY R JR to PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER W Property Address: 1660 COVELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12318 Page: 0378 Tax Account: 110.01-1-33 Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 FOX, DANIEL R to FOX, DANIEL R et ano Property Address: 16 TREFOIL LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12318 Page: 0096 Tax Account: 084.05-4-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KIENTZ, GERALDINE T to COYKENDALL, VICKI ...

