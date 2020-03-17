fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Doran issues plan for court operations

Doran issues plan for court operations

By: Bennett Loudon Delaying cases, limiting personnel designed to fight spread of virus March 17, 2020 0

State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, administration judge for the Seventh Judicial District, has issued a detailed plan for court operations implemented to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Court officials are emphasizing that non-essential court functions have been postponed, but court is not closed. All courts, statewide, are consolidating essential operations into one building in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo