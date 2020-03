Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the addition of Elaina Marino as an associate. She practices primarily in the insurance defense litigation group and trucking defense group. She works extensively in all aspects of defense litigation especially involving the firms growing number of trucking cases.

Prior to attending law school, Marino graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY College at Geneseo. She earned her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.