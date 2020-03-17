Elizabeth Klarin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces Elizabeth Klarin has been elected partner with the firm.

Based in the Buffalo office and with more than 15 years of immigration experience, Klarin assists clients with the full spectrum of United States immigration matters, including business immigration and family immigration strategies and solutions. She represents clients across Canada and around the globe from virtually every industry, as well as individuals seeking strategic immigration advice and support. In addition to being a member of the immigration and cross-border practice groups, Klarin is a member of the firm’s cannabis law practice group assisting clients with the immigration-related implications of activities in the cannabis space.