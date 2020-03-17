fbpx
Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Cole

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection Race neutral reason – Defense counsel’s medical episode People v. Cole KA 12-01739 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction on a number of counts including robbery, kidnapping, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the prosecutor committed a Batson ...

