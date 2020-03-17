fbpx
Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Chapman

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Knowingly and voluntarily entered – History of psychiatric illness People v. Chapman KA 18-00755 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of manslaughter. He argues that his guilty plea was not entered knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently as the court ought to have held a ...

