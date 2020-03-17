fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019   LINEHAN, TIMOTHY R 493 STOWELL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $5,130.18 LORECA, RICHARD 825 MERCHANTS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,425.00 MILLS, CARLA J 97 FIRESTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE Amount: $2,072.42 MOFFETT, NATHAN R 24 ROCK CREEK, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: ...

