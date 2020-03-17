Lauren Wardynski | Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP

Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the promotion of Lauren Wardynski to associate in the self-insured and insurance defense litigation group. She started as a law clerk with KSLN in 2018. Wardynski is active within all of the firm’s practice areas, though she most commonly handles matters involving self-insured and insurance defense litigation, labor law, medical, dental, and professional malpractice defense litigation and business and corporate law.

Wardynski attended law school at SUNY Buffalo School of Law and SUNY Buffalo School of Management, receiving both her J.D. and M.B.A. Prior to law and business school, Lauren earned a bachelor’s degree from Hobart and William Smith, majoring in economics, public policy and political science.