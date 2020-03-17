fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 3, 2020                    69 NOT PROVIDED SUPERMR LLC & SUPERMR LLC Property Address: 45 AUSTIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M&T BANK $113,000.00 14420 COYKENDALL, VICKI & KIENTZ, GERALDINE T Property Address: 307 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $82,800.00 PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER W Property Address: 1660 COVELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $72,000.00 VELTZ, CHARLENE & VELTZ, RICHARD A Property Address: ...

