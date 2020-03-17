fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New at video conferencing? Here are tips from a local pro

New at video conferencing? Here are tips from a local pro

By: dcarter March 17, 2020 0

While home-bound workers are doing their jobs remotely, sometimes for the first time, one local company has created a guide that could help many, many businesses carry on in the wake of a pandemic. Perinton-based First American, with 30,000 video conferences under its belt since 2014, is sharing tips for how to do remote meetings well. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo