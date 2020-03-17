fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Thomas Fennell | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Thomas Fennell | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020 0

Thomas Fennell

Thomas Fennell

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Thomas Fennell has been elected partner with the firm.

Based in the Buffalo office, Fennell, a member of the firm’s real estate practice, focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including sales and acquisitions, financing, project development, contract review and related real property title matters. His experience includes representing local, regional and national developers, including owners of office parks, shopping centers and multifamily apartment complexes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo