Thomas Fennell | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Thomas Fennell has been elected partner with the firm.

Based in the Buffalo office, Fennell, a member of the firm’s real estate practice, focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including sales and acquisitions, financing, project development, contract review and related real property title matters. His experience includes representing local, regional and national developers, including owners of office parks, shopping centers and multifamily apartment complexes.