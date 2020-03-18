County Clerk’s Office announces new closures, service suspensions

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced several changes to operations at the Downtown Filing Office located in the County Office Building to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the following changes will take place until further notice:

The Pistol Permit Counter is closed.

The County Clerk’s Office will not process Veteran’s Discount Cards or U.S. Passport applications.

Copy requests for land and court documents should be made by telephone at (585) 753-1604, email at mcclerk@monroecounty.gov or via U.S. mail.

Certificates of Authentication, Notarial certificates, and notary renewals, DBAs applications (Doing Business As) will be done only via U.S. mail.

Residents are encouraged to call (585) 753-1618 for information about all essential transactions that cannot be conducted via email, phone or mail.

“While we understand these closures will be disruptive, we are taking these steps in the best interest of our staff and residents who utilize our office’s services,” Romeo said in a statement. “I want to echo County Executive (Adam) Bello and Dr. Mendoza’s remarks, we will get through this. It is hard to see but there is light at the end of this tunnel. The County Clerk’s Office is proud to do our part to flatten the curve. We will continue to keep the public informed as we continue to navigate this evolving situation with our partners in government.”