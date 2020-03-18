fbpx
Fourth Department – Show-up identification: People v. Crittenden

March 18, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Show-up identification Two-hour interval – Handcuffed  People v. Crittenden KA 13-01179 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted robbery. He argues that the show-up identification was unduly suggestive.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the people met their burden of demonstrating ...

