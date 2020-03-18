fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Fisher v. SD Protection Inc.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Fisher v. SD Protection Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Settlement approval – Judicial rewriting of agreement Fisher v. SD Protection Inc. 18-2504-cv Judges Walker, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that approved a settlement agreement in a Fair Labor Standards Act case, but modified the agreement by increasing the portion of the settlement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo