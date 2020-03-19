fbpx
Home / News / Charges against arson suspect dismissed

Charges against arson suspect dismissed

Defendant was questioned without a lawyer

By: Bennett Loudon March 19, 2020 0

A state appeals court has dismissed all charges against a defendant accused of multiple arson fires in New York and Pennsylvania because he was questioned by police without his lawyer. In February 2019, Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley suppressed statements made by Jonathan H. Young. Young had been indicted on 13 felony arson counts ...

