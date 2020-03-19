fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 4, 2020                    37 14420 DICKER, GEORGES to DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 61 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12318 Page: 0661 Tax Account: 068.60-5-1 Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 14450 KLEINHENZ, ELAINE to SHELDON, SYLVIA Property Address: 11 FOXCROFT TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12318 Page: 0600 Tax Account: 165.20-2-1./4 Full Sale Price: $105,000.00 14468 ARNOLD, BETTE ANN to MAULT, JESSICA J Property Address: 643 LAKE SHORE DRIVE, ...

