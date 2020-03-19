fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded January 14, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded January 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 14, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PAYNE PROPERTIES PO BOX 30763, ROCHESTER NY 14603 PAYNE, RENEE FAITH 699 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 TEDDYBEAR FRIENDS FAMILY HOME DAY CARE 5 PILGRIM CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - I|PAMELA|M|GREENE-BROOKS| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   CUNNINGHAM, RWHYNICA B 215 BAKERDALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - -   GUIDO, FRANK J II 116 ADAMS STREET, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo