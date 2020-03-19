fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded January 17, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded January 17, 2020 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED I|||WALKER BAPTIST CHURCH| I|NICHOLAS||RUSSO| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE SET THE STAGE 71 HURSTBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - I|REBECCA|A|COADY| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   RODE, APRIL KEY C & RODE, NATHANAEL D 178 FITZPATRICK TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - & 178 FITZPATRICK TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - -   LAWHORN, SHAMARA 1053 STOWELL DRIVE, ROCHESTER ...

