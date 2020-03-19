fbpx
Fourth Department – Determinate sentence: People v. Green

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Determinate sentence Unduly harsh – Prosecutorial improper conduct – Juror voir dire  People v. Green KA 16-01992 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.  Ruling: The Appellate Division modified the sentence on the basis that a 10-year ...

