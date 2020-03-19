fbpx
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Jeannette S. v. Pierre E. Williot MD.

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice New injury – Amended bills of particulars – Burden of proof – Proximate cause  Jeannette S. v. Pierre E. Williot MD. CA 18-02306 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that granted the defendants motions for summary judgment dismissing the complaint and striking ...

