Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019

March 19, 2020

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2019   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT   SCOTT, SAMMY D III 238 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NYS DEPT OF LABOR CSU PROSECUTION COLLECTIONS Amount: $6,305.80 SCOTT, SAMMY D III 238 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $50.00 STAUBES, MARIAH K 35 PRINCETON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: RUSHDAN, MUSTAFA K Amount: $450.00 VELAZQUEZ, PAULINA 9 PLACID PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: U.S. EQUITIES CORP Attorney: ...

