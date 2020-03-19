fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

Judgments Recorded December 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT PABON, JOSE MANUEL 181 WARNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR Amount: $12,577.15 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BURNO, ANTHONEY et ano MONROE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 435 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: COUNTY OF MONROE Amount: $114,867.74 COOPERMAN, BARBARA et ano 51 TAFT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: JEWISH HOME OF ROCHESTER Amount: $14,485.76 HOLIHAN, TAMI 133 SHEPARD STREET, ROCHESTER ...

