Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded December 11, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded December 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 11, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CALIFORNIA ROLLIN INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,888.34 CAMPOLI, FRANCES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,128.54 DELLEFAVE, BARBARA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,848.45 ELZEY, HOWARD JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,623.87 HEBERGER, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,623.06 HOLMES, CHARLOTTE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,538.20 LOCKE, BARRIE W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,213.39 MCCABE, MICHAEL M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,831.89 MCGOWAN, MARSELLIS M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,978.60 MEI HUA TRAVEL INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,567.61 RITTER, JASON A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $363,445.73 ROSSI, RICHARD J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,946.41 SMITH, YAKIMA ...

