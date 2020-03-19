fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 4, 2020                    86 NOT PROVIDED 56 LIFTBRIDGE WEST LLC Property Address: 56 WEST AVENUE, PERINTON NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $637,500.00 14420 COOK, MARTIN S Property Address: 1038 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $116,402.00 DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC & DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 61 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $127,500.00 DENALI EXCELSIOR ...

