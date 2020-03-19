fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded January 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 14, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY CAMMERON, JULIE J Appoints: CAMMERON, BRENNA J CHETAN, ANKIT A Appoints: SYDELNIK, SCOTT A DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION LIOTTA, STEVEN D Appoints: WILCOX, CHRISTOPHER T MCCAGG, RAY Appoints: MCCAGG, MARK NICHOLAS, CELESTINA A Appoints: MASTRODATO, ANTHONY J NICHOLAS, FRANK Appoints: MASTRODATO, ANTHONY J TURNER, THOMAS C Appoints: DEROLLER, RICHARD

