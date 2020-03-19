fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded January 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 15, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MR COOPER BOWERS, LORIE R Appoints: BOWERS, KEITH COSTANZA, DIANE Appoints: COSTANZA, KIM M LASKOWSKI, GREGORY J Appoints: LASKOWSKI, JEREMY D TRESOHLAVY, CONSTANCE W Appoints: TRESOHLAVY, DANIEL D TRESOHLAVY, DAVID J Appoints: TRESOHLAVY, DANIEL D US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MIDLAND LOAN SERVICES

