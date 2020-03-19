fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded January 22, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 22, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRUCE, GEORGE A Appoints: BRUCE, MICHAEL A DONOFRIO, MARION Appoints: ALLEN, TRACIE FANNIE MAE Appoints: CROWN TITLE CORPORATION MUNDROFF, RITA M Appoints: KNAPP, PAMELA SMITH, MAUREEN C Appoints: SMITH, LEO KENNETH WILSON, BONNIE J Appoints: PRICE, EILEEN WOWKOWYCH, MARION K Appoints: KIRKPATRICK, ANNE K ZONNEVELD, AGATHA C Appoints: CHOMIK-ZARETSKY, IRENE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo