fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Examining Burr’s and Loeffler’s well-timed stock trades during coronavirus

Examining Burr’s and Loeffler’s well-timed stock trades during coronavirus

By: The Washington Post Aaron Blake March 20, 2020 0

WASHINGTON—The STOCK Act was passed in 2012 to make sure that members of Congress don't trade stocks and enrich themselves based upon something amounting to insider information. And now that we have our first major market drop since its passage, senators stock trades are being scoured for possible personal enrichment. Facing particularly stark questions Friday were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo