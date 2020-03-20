fbpx
Fourth Department – Court of Claims Act: Hicks v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Court of Claims Act Wrongful conviction – Newly discovered evidence – Sixth Amendment violation Hicks v. State of New York CA 19-01051 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant alleged wrongful conviction and imprisonment pursuant to section 8-b of the Court of Claims Act. He appeals from an order that ...

