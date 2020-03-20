fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

By: The Associated Press March 20, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump's direction "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo