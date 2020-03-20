fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York joins California in locking down against the virus

New York joins California in locking down against the virus

By: The Associated Press March 20, 2020 0

New York state moved to join California on Friday in ordering nearly all residents to stay in their homes, as governors undertook their most sweeping efforts yet to contain the coronavirus and fend off the kind of onslaught of patients that has caused southern Europe to buckle. "We're going to close the valve, because the rate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo