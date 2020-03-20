fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Woolf v. Strada

Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Woolf v. Strada

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Americans with Disabilities Act Stress-related injuries – Migraines – Unable to perform job Woolf v. Strada 19-860-cv Judges Cabranes, Sack, and Failla Background: The plaintiff appealed from summary judgment in favor of the defendant, his former employer and his direct supervisors. At issue on appeal is whether in light of the ADA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo