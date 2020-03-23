fbpx
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Lopez

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Presentence report – Reliable hearsay People v. Lopez KA 19-00670 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from an order that determined that the he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that it was improper to ...

