Home / News / PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL LIEDTKE and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ March 23, 2020 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that decimated three Northern California towns and drove the nation's largest utility into bankruptcy. The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges ...

