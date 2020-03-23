Second Circuit – Federal Sentencing Guidelines: United States of America v. Zimmian Tabb

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal Sentencing Guidelines Career criminal sentencing enhancement – Attempted assault – Narcotics conspiracy United States of America v. Zimmian Tabb 18-388-cr Judges Sack, Hall, and Rakoff Background: At issue is whether the defendant’s prior convictions for attempted assault under New York Penal Law and federal narcotics conspiracy constitute predicate offenses for purposes ...

