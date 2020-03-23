fbpx
U.S. Attorney appoints coordinator for COVID-19 fraud

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2020 0

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. is asking the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 pandemic by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at (866) 720-5721, or by sending an email to disaster@leo.gov. Examples of the schemes include: Selling fake cures for COVID-19. Phishing emails from entities posing as the ...

