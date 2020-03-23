fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Mar. 23, 2020

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Mar. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 44 Hiett Rd Greece 14626 03/23/2020 09:00 AM Lacy Katzen LLP $79,315.32 105 Webster Ave Rochester 14609 03/23/2020 09:30 AM Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel $155,892.02 662 Ridgeway Ave Rochester 14615 03/23/2020 10:00 AM ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo