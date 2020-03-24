Alex Vacco | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the addition of Alex Vacco as an associate in the firm’s asset receivable management & consumer financial services practice team where he provides legal assistance and support against claims involving the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and other consumer protection statutes.

Prior to joining Lippes Mathias as an attorney, Vacco participated in the firm’s 2019 Summer Associates Program and worked as an intern for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York. He received his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross.